KINGMAN – The Kingman man who allegedly stabbed his friend to death and buried the body in the backyard will be allowed to represent himself.

Judge Lee Jantzen allowed Richard H. Polaski, 62, to represent himself during court proceedings Tuesday at Mohave County Superior Court. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Jantzen explained to Polaski that it can be advantageous for a defendant to have the representation of a trained attorney. He told Polaski that he faces a “significant, serious charge” and it was Polaski’s right to have an attorney.

“I don’t want to waste the court’s time,” said Polaski. “I killed him.” Polaski also mentioned he did it in self defense.

Jantzen explained the penalties that would result from a first-degree murder conviction. The first is possible parole after serving 25 years in prison. The second is life, and the third is the death penalty, although the death penalty has not been on the table in this case so far.

Jantzen asked Polaski if he knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily was asking to represent himself. Polaski said yes.

There may be additional “fraud-type charges” that Polaski faces, the prosecution told the court.

Before Jantzen ruled Polaski could represent himself, Polaski’s defense attorney, Robin Puchek, told Jantzen he advised Polaski to not make any statements.

Jantzen told Polaski that it was a “crazy decision” to try and represent himself. Puchek will stay on as Polaski’s “advisory council.”

Polaski allegedly confessed July 16 to authorities that he stabbed John Holland to death and buried the body in his backyard.

Authorities dug up a body buried beneath concrete Aug. 29 in a home’s backyard on Lass Avenue. It was the body of Holland.

Polaski told investigators that he got into an argument with Holland before he killed him. Holland was said to have had “upwards of a few million dollars in a Merrill Lynch account which Polaski gained access to by forging documents and obtaining a power of attorney over (Holland) after his murder,” according to a search warrant affidavit.

Polaski will be back in court Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m.