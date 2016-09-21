TOPCOCK – Tyler Ray Balli of Topock was arrested Saturday on a variety of charges after allegedly assaulting a 54-year-old woman and afterwards reaching for a knife he was carrying while being arrested, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.

His charges include aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, aggravated harassment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking contraband into a corrections facility, all felonies, along with assault, a misdemeanor.

The investigation began Sept. 5, when deputies responded to a report of an assault. The victim said that she went to a friend’s house in the 4500 block of East Monarch Drive after receiving a call from an upset friend wanting her to come over.

The woman entered the house and was attacked by Balli, 52, who hit her in the forehead and threw her to the ground, according to the MCSO. Deputies observed a large lump on the woman’s head and swollen ankle.

Deputies spoke with Balli’s mother, who said Balli had left the home. The mother said she heard the altercation but she did not see anything. Deputies attempted to locate Balli at other locations but had no success.

On Saturday morning at 9, deputies learned that Balli was at his mother’s home. They contacted his mother, who denied him being there. Deputies then saw Balli hiding behind a wall of the home in the backyard with a knife in his hand, the MCSO reported.

Deputies told Balli to come out from behind the wall and to lie on his belly. He initially refused the deputies’ commands but eventually complied. Then while being handcuffed, Balli reached for the knife. He was subdued after a struggle and a deputy received a cut to his hand, the MCSO said.

Balli’s stepfather said Balli was not welcome at the residence and that there was a order of protection against Balli, who was transported to the Mohave County Jail.

As Balli was being processed, detention officers found a pipe used for smoking marijuana amongst Balli’s property. Inside the pipe was marijuana, the MCSO reported.