Arizona Town Hall asks children what they want

KINGMAN – Though the first “official” Arizona Town Hall meeting isn’t until next week, organizers got the ball rolling Friday when they met with about 10 children at the Kingman Boys and Girls Club.

Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce membership sales specialist Jason Millin, Pioneer Title’s Cherish Sammeli, and Mohave State Bank’s Dan Del Monaco held the small workshop to get an idea of what the younger kids in Kingman think the city could use in building a better future.

If given all the money in the world to make Kingman a better place to live, Seth, 10, said he would build a SeaWorld. Billy, 11, would like to see better houses and a new adoption center for dogs. Nathan, 8, would love an aquatic center, and Donavan, 14, wants to see updated buildings and a newer Boys and Girls Club.

“I want to see it grow,” Anzlee, 12, said. “I want more things to do like better parks and a skating rink.”

Jaron, 11, got imaginations salivating with his idea for Beale Street.

“I want a zipline through downtown,” he said.

New restaurants is a hot topic for the improvement of Kingman, but the kids didn’t mention any names in particular they would like to see come. However, Billy’s ingenuity shined during the discussion.

“A restaurant with virtual menus and all types of food,” he said.

Billy explained how customers would enter this restaurant and walk down to the center, sort of like a wheel with spokes. Each spoke represents an international cuisine such as Greek, Italian, Mexican, etc. The customer would choose which country they wanted to “visit,” and enter its gateway where they would be seated.

Arizona Town Hall is asking for survey submissions and registrations for the Aug. 19 meeting to be completed at www.genkaz.com.

The first Arizona Town Hall meeting in Kingman is the Give the Youth a Voice event from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave. Students 15-19 years old and in the high schools’ civics classes will be bussed to the meeting.

Arizona Town Hall’s main event is the Community Collaboration Session from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Beale Street Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St.. This session includes continental breakfast, snacks and lunch for a $5 registration fee. By registering, the town hall organizers can put people together at tables who may not normally sit together at functions like this.

Arizona Town Hall will give a summary of all workshops at a Last Chance Read Out meeting from 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 21 at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.