Havasu woman joins band to reach hearing-impaired fans

LAKE HAVASU CITY – In mid-June, Chance the Rapper announced he hired American Sign Language interpreters for the remainder of his Be Encouraged Tour, which wraps up Oct. 20 in Phoenix.

But Chance isn’t the first to provide the service to his audience members. The 24-year-old rapper from Chicago joins a long list of artists, like The Black Keys, Keith Urban and Nelly, who have hired interpreters for the hearing-impaired for their tours.

And now Kevin Jaxon and the Midnight Sun, a Havasu-based R&B band, has their own ASL interpreter.

“I try to stay innovative – do things different,” Jaxon said. “I thought this would be a good thing. Sometimes, in the bigger venues, you never know who’s out there that may need (an ASL interpreter).”

Destiny Younger met Kevin Jaxon a few years ago at McKee’s Pub and Grill and kept in contact ever since. Then, in March, the 38-year-old interpreter joined the group.

“It’s very small, but maybe larger than you’d think,” Younger said of the deaf community in Havasu. “They kind of just hide out, or they’re very busy. Or (they are) older people that don’t go out.”

Although Younger was born in Iowa, her family made the move to Havasu at a young age. The 38-year-old was involved in choir programs ever since sixth grade, and was accepted into Northern Arizona University’s choir program – although she never attended. And then learned ASL at a college in Iowa.

For Jaxon’s set, Younger said it took her about a week or two to learn how to translate the songs.

As of now, Younger accompanies Kevin Jaxon and the Midnight Sun every Tuesday – and the occasional weekend show – at Pennington’s Pub. Jaxon said there usually isn’t much space at the smaller venues they perform at, but the group will have her interpreting at bigger events, like the Hot Air Balloon Festival.

“We want everyone to feel welcome,” Pennington’s Pub owner Jerad Pennington said. “We appreciate and understand that music affects everybody in a positive way, so we try to reach out the best we can to everyone.”