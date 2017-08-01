Horoscope: August 1, 2017

Birthdays: La’Porsha Renae, 24; Madison Bumgarner, 28; Adam Duritz, 53; Robert Cray, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s up to you to make things happen. Get involved, offer your services and see where things lead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will escalate quickly if you don’t have a strategy in place and a peaceful way of executing what you want to see happen. Put yourself in someone else’s shoes before you make a judgment call.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay active and you will achieve your goals. Your works will speak more clearly than your words.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Getting into situations that are over your head will cause you stress. Think matters through and discuss your concerns with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll find it difficult to deal with emotional matters. Put your energy into something that will bring results, and try not to stew over things that you cannot change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of your responsibilities without complaint. Be observant and take notes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of business. Live up to your promises and you will get the recognition you deserve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Ease into whatever you decide to do today. You’ll face opposition if you aren’t careful about how you handle those you encounter along the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pump up the volume and make some noise. Your input will lead to support as well as opposition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Back away from a situation that is unstable or offers little hope of success. Protect your investments and choose your friends wisely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Live up to your expectations. Take control and do things your way.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional encounters will lead to assumptions and misinformation. Partnerships and relationships with friends, relatives and colleagues will be strained.