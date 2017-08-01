Letter | Phil Sanders: McCain is a hero

I am totally disgusted with the letter that Richard Rufo wrote regarding Senator McCain’s recovery and hospital stay.

Senator McCain spent 5 1/2 years in a POW camp being tortured and brutalized. He could’ve left early but he stayed with his people to support them.

While I don’t always agree with his politics, he is a hero. He earns any and all perks that may come his way.

Unless you have been in a POW camp and been permanently injured for the rest of your life, you have no right to demean this hero.

I think you should be totally ashamed.

Phil Sanders

Kingman