Outdoor recreation a critical player in Arizona economy

BOULDER, Colorado – It pays to play outside – literally.

The Outdoor Industry Association released Wednesday the state-by-state Outdoor Recreation Economy Report, which demonstrates the powerful impact that outdoor recreation has on Arizona’s economy.

The report shows that the outdoor recreation economy in Arizona directly contributes 201,000 jobs and annually generates $21.2 billion in consumer spending and $1.4 billion in state and local tax revenue.

OIA’s report also highlights that 59 percent of Arizona’s 6.9 million residents participate in outdoor recreation each year.

“The outdoor recreation economy is a powerful economic engine across our country,” said Amy Roberts, OIA executive director. “Wednesday’s report reminds us all that no matter where we come from or our political affiliation, we all thrive outside. We see that in every state, the outdoor recreation economy is contributing to healthier economies and healthier communities, and we’re calling on our elected officials to continue supporting and advocating for policies that invest in outdoor recreation.

Hualapai Mountain Park got more than 52,000 visitors from July 1, 2016 to June 31, 2017. The revenue from campsites and entrance fees pays for the operation of the park, and there’s no telling how much money is spent on food and camping supplies.

The park hosted the TrialGP Wagner Cup motorcycle event over the weekend, bringing 70 riders from throughout the world and another 4,000 spectators Saturday and Sunday.

“It was really successful,” said Hal Barton, Mohave County Parks Administrator. “They were impressed with the community support. The riders were happy with the course. They want to come back.”

Bicycling, both mountain and road biking, is slowly becoming more popular each year.

Jim Kloepfer, owner of Bicycle World on Northern Avenue, sells an average of 300 bikes a year. He didn’t want to get into specifics on revenue, but said his sales were in the six-figure range.



“Biking can be a big part of our economy,” he said. “If the roads were friendlier and there were more ways for people to commute safely.”

He mentioned the popularity of Monolith Garden trails and the potential for more trails in the Hualapai Mountains. There are plenty of Jeep trails to ride, but no single track. Kloepfer would like to see that change.

“It’s definitely something the city, county and state to take notice of,” he said.

As demonstrated by the state data report, the outdoor recreation economy of Arizona is thriving and playing a major part in the state’s overall economy. To ensure this continued growth and success, Outdoor Industry Association urges state policymakers to do the following:

Adequately fund state and local parks and trails to make them attractive and accessible to families and friends seeking to get outside.

Take steps to raise awareness of the importance of the outdoor recreation economy.

Develop and plan urban areas in a way that means every citizen can get outside and recreate within 30 minutes of their home.

Support policies that encourage outdoor innovators to start businesses in Arizona.

The state-by-state report comes after OIA issued its 2017 Outdoor Recreation Economy national report earlier this year, which found that the outdoor recreation economy generates $887 billion in consumer spending annually and sustains 7.6 million American jobs. To review all state-by-state reports, visit the OIA Advocacy Center.

Outdoor Industry Association issued the first Outdoor Recreation Economy state-level report in 2012 and has made significant improvements to the report since then. This second edition of the state report takes a broader view of the growing industry and the shifting demographics. The sample that was drawn for this study was designed to represent the U.S. population on the basis of gender, age, education and race.

Respondents were solicited through Survey Sampling International (SSI), a longtime leader in survey research. The report was made possible through the generous support of REI, Patagonia, The North Face, W.L. Gore, People for Bikes, The Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP) and The Outdoor Foundation.

Daily Miner reporter contributed to this report.