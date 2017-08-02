Chance to chime in on Upper Cattail Cove

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Arizona State Parks and Trails is inviting the public to review and discuss plans to redevelop Upper Cattail Cove, previously known as Sandpoint Marina and RV Park.

The public meeting will be held between 6 and 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Water Safety Center in Lake Havasu City.

At the meeting, attendees will get a glimpse at preliminary plans for the park and will be able to provide feedback to help guide the park’s master plan before it’s finalized later this year, according to an Arizona State Parks and Trails press release.

“This portion on the north end of the Cattail Cove State Park will be redeveloped to add amenities, camping space and recreation opportunities for visitors to the state park and Lake Havasu area,” stated the agency.

Park Manager Cindy Smith said, over the past year, they have completed demolition of Sandpoint’s structures and have hired Kimley-Horn as the developer for the area, now being called Upper Cattail Cove. Plans for the area also include building a new road, bidding for a concessionaire and adding a new restaurant, among others, she said.

Sandpoint closed in 2015 after Arizona State Parks declined to renew its 40-year lease with the former managers of the establishment.

The following year, Cattail Cove State Park received $6.4 million in allocations from the Joint Committee on Capital Review Protocol. At the time, park officials said much of the funding would be used to rebuild Sandpoint.

A link to submit online comments regarding plans for Upper Cattail Cove will be available on www.azstateparks.com for participants unable to attend the public meeting. The survey will be available for one week.