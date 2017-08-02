Fatal crash on Diamond Bar Road kills 2, injures 2

MEADVIEW – Two people died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Diamond Bar Road, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:08 p.m. to an injury accident involving a passenger car and gas tanker truck on Diamond Bar Road at milepost 10 near Grand Canyon West.

Gas tanks on the truck were empty at the time of the accident.

Two of the four people in the passenger car are deceased and the other two were flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Diamond Bar Road was closed as of 3:30 p.m. and the accident remains under investigation. More information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office as it becomes available.