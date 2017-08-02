Godley dominates over 6 innings, Diamondbacks beat Cubs 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Zack Godley pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Jake Lamb drove in all the runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the surging Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The loss was just the fourth in 18 games since the All-Star break for the NL Central-leading Cubs. The defending champions got shut down by Godley after pouring on a season-high 16 runs in Tuesday's romp.

Lamb hit a two-run double against Jake Arrieta in the sixth and an RBI double off Justin Wilson in the eighth.

Godley (5-4) was every bit as stingy after tossing seven scoreless innings in a win at St. Louis last week.

The right-hander struck out five and walked two. In his past two starts, he has allowed a combined seven hits while striking out 12 and walking four.

Andrew Chafin and Archie Bradley each worked a scoreless inning. Fernando Rodney came on in the ninth for his 23rd save in 28 chances, and the Diamondbacks came away with the win after dropping three of four.

Arrieta (10-8) was a tough-luck loser, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits in seven innings. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner mixed speeds and struck out eight while walking two.

Coming off a strong July, Arrieta was sailing along until the sixth.

David Peralta singled with one out and shortstop Addison Russell bounced the throw to first on A.J. Pollock's grounder, putting runners on the corners. Pollock stole second, and Lamb bounced a two-run double down the right-field line, giving the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead.

Arrieta then hit Paul Goldschmidt in the left shoulder before J.D. Martinez grounded into a double play.

Lamb made it 3-0 with his double in the seventh. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber slid as he tried to field the ball, which rolled all the way to the wall.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo doubts LHP Robbie Ray (concussion) will be ready for his scheduled start Friday at San Francisco. Ray, on the seven-day disabled list, is improving but has not participated in baseball activities since he was in the head by a line drive at St. Louis last week. Lovullo would not say who will start in his place.

Cubs: 2B Javier Baez was not in the lineup but was available off the bench. He appeared to be favoring his left leg coming out of the box on a groundout in the fifth inning on Monday, though he stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

LHP Jose Quintana (2-1, 2.37 ERA) makes his fourth start since the Cubs acquired him from the White Sox, while Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (13-4, 2.84) looks to extend his unbeaten streak. He is 5-0 in his past six starts.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball