Horoscope: August 2, 2017

Birthdays: Hallie Eisenberg, 25; Sam Worthington, 41; Kevin Smith, 47; Mary-Louise Parker, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Travel plans, signing up for a course or making personal changes that will encourage you to grow mentally, spiritually and emotionally are favored. Engage in talks with someone who can make a difference to your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stubbornness will lead to a blowout. Channel your energy into physical challenges that encourage you to stay fit and look your best.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put everything you’ve got into reaching whatever destination you set. Living up to your expectations will give you the push and the confidence you need to reach your goal and claim victory.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Getting emotional about your professional dealings will cause problems. You can be creative, inventive and unique, but not manipulative or pushy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get in the game. If you don’t take action and speak up, you can’t complain about what doesn’t get done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep moving forward and don’t look back. Put the past behind you and plan your future based on knowledge, experience and desire.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discuss your concerns openly. Show compassion when dealing with friends, siblings and peers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will surface if you let the past come back to haunt you. Face facts and don’t let old habits resurface.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you have something to say, spit it out. Be clear about what you want to see happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hidden matters can be expected. Don’t make a decision if you think someone is withholding information.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think big, but don’t take on more than you can handle. Being free to take advantage of whatever opportunity comes your way will prove to be fruitful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Saying too little or too much will work against you. Don’t make unrealistic promises or insinuate something that may not be true.