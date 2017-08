KINGMAN – Vendor applications are available for the Kingman Cancer Care Unit’s 42nd Annual Arts and Crafts Fair to be held Nov. 11-12 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Artisans and handcrafters with handmade arts and crafts are being searched for. For more information, contact Norene at 928-692-1044 or mail at PO Box 3014; Kingman, AZ 86402.