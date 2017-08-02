Letter | Bill Coury: Re Kelli Ward's words about McCain

I feel that Dr. Kelli Ward did the right thing by wishing Sen. John McCain the best and including him in her prayers.

I think it is immature and partisan to criticize her for stating the truth. I agree that he should step down. Yes, I am thankful for his service to our country, but everyone has a time when they should step aside, and I believe that time has come for Sen. McCain.

Readers need to remember that Kelly Ward is a doctor, and she knows more than a writer with, apparently, a political agenda.

Bill Coury

Kingman