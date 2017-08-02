Truxton, Golden Shores get water system loans

PHOENIX – The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona announced Monday that it has closed two loans, one for Truxton Canyon Water Company, Inc. and the other for Golden Shores Water Company, Inc., both of which are in Mohave County.

WIFA closed its second loan with Truxton Canyon Water Company, a small utility serving nearly 1,000 customers in the Hualapai Valley northeast of Kingman. The newest $347,557 WIFA loan will be used to upgrade Truxton’s Hualapai Well to prevent potential water shortages during peak summer months. With this loan, Truxton will replace the well pump, install piping, purchase two natural gas on-site generators, extend power to the well and install a fence around the well site.

Golden Shores Water Company serves approximately 3,000 residents in Topock. The drinking water system is more than 40 years old and is in need of renovations. The $514,700 loan will be used to replace meters and valves and to purchase a backup generator. The new isolation valves will allow repairs without shutting down the entire system. And, along with the new backup generator, these system improvements will eliminate disruption in water service. WIFA approved $257,350 in forgivable principal to offset the project costs for this loan due to the fiscal capacity of the community, thereby lessening the cost to utility ratepayers.

“Like so many small water systems in Arizona, these two systems needed financial assistance to make these system upgrades and infrastructure repairs,” said WIFA Executive Director Trish Incognito. “With WIFA’s low-interest loans and incentives, we can provide some relief for struggling small water systems and help them implement important water projects to protect the environment and safeguard the well-being of Arizona families.”

WIFA is a governmental organization dedicated to protecting public health and promoting environmental quality through financial assistance for water and wastewater infrastructure. Over the last 25 years, WIFA has invested over $2 billion in Arizona’s communities.

Visit azwifa.gov for more information.