City Council denies AECOM contract

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council denied Tuesday a proposed contract modification to AECOM Technical Services contract, which could lead to the Kingman Crossing and Rancho Santa Fe Parkway projects to be joined together.

The Council approved in January a professional services contract with AECOM Technical Services. This contract included staff asking AECOM for a proposal to include complete design of just the Kingman Crossing Traffic Interchange and connecting road north to Airway Avenue.

The 2018 budget was approved and included $2,000,000 for design of Kingman Crossing Boulevard from I-40 to Airway Avenue, as well as full interchange design with access to I-40.

Since the project will occur in ADOT right of way, and will ultimately become an ADOT maintained asset, they prefer to oversee project management including delivery method, solicitation and procurement, as well as inspection and project meetings.

Arizona Department of Transportation District Engineer Alvin Stump was present to state his case and said that Construction Manager at Risk is their preferred alternative delivery method. CMAR is very similar to design-build, except that the owner not only selects the general contractor but also selects the design engineer.

The original modification was to proceed with further design.

“We have to have an (intergovernmental agreement) with ADOT before the project can move forward,” said Mayor Monica Gates.

Gates said the Kingman Crossing Subcommittee will be meeting with a land-use attorney next week to discuss the next best steps for the Kingman Crossing project.

Stump and Vice-Mayor Jen Miles are on the Rancho Santa Fe Subcommittee, along with councilmen Travis Lingenfelter and Stuart Yocum among others.