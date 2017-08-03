Gosar, Caucus lauds proposal to rescind BLM fracking rule

KINGMAN – Congressional Western Caucus Chairman Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) and seven more members of the caucus expressed support for the Trump Administration after it announced a proposed rule to rescind a previous Bureau of Land Management regulation from the Obama Administration that was designed to regulate hydraulic fracturing on public and tribal lands.

“Unlike the previous administration, President Trump and (Interior) Secretary (Ryan) Zinke understand that unconstitutional regulations that seize authority from states, hamper responsible energy development, harm our economy, and ignore the voices of local communities are not in our best interest,” Gosar wrote in a caucus press release.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “fracking is a method used to extract natural gas and oil from deep rock formations known as shale.”

Drilling operators force water, sand and a mix of chemicals into horizontally drilled wells, which cause the shale to crack and release the natural gas or oil.

The point of contention with fracking is that the methodology may pose health risks. The National Institute of Environmental Health Services explains it is unknown whether or not fracking is unhealthy for people and that research is underway.

There are concerns from residents who have lived near fracking sites, environmental advocates and researchers who are concerned about fracking’s effects on water quality, air quality and community impacts such as increased burdens on local infrastructure such as roads and hospitals, and higher rates of crime and substance abuse.

“The Obama administration continuously pandered to extremist groups, enacting senseless regulations which were not based on science that punished job creators in the process,” Gosar said. “I applaud the Trump Administration and the Department of Interior for continuing to deliver on our agenda.”