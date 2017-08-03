Horoscope: August 3, 2017

Birthdays: Ryan Lochte, 33; Tom Brady, 40; Martha Stewart, 76; Tony Bennett, 91.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep a challenging situation under control. If you let your emotions get involved, you will make an error.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Home improvements can be made if you are willing to do the work yourself. Map out a plan that requires your skills and insight, and follow it through to completion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional limitations will set in if you aren’t honest about the way you feel or where you see yourself heading in the future. Change can be good, but it has to come about the right way and through proper channels.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Time spent on personal growth, physical improvements and honing your skills will be worth your while. Being ill-prepared will lead to disappointment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pump up your energy level and go after your dreams. Engage in activities that are conducive to connecting with like-minded people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Speak the truth and ask for honesty in return. Put your emotions aside and get to the bottom of a situation that is bothering you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t procrastinate. Move forward with the changes that will make your life better. Make your position clear and your terms nonnegotiable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t make a change just because someone upsets you. Remain calm and consider your best plan of attack.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Initiate the changes you want to see happen. Dealing with issues concerning friends, children or seniors will bring you great satisfaction and popularity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful not to make an impulsive move based on what someone else does or says. Avoid excessive situations and indulgence of any kind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Change is inevitable and making the most of it is encouraged. Being able to take advantage of whatever comes your way will lead to better days ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal and professional goals should be your priority. Discuss your plans with the people who will be influenced by your decisions.