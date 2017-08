There was no shortage of photo opportunities during Saturday’s brief, but powerful thunderstorm. Music fans at Sportsman’s Club took a break from the ear-shattering marathon of heavy metal bands to step outside and watch nature’s light show. Some of the bolts landed within a mile of the bar, startling onlookers. This flash of lighting turned night into day for a split-second, appearing to strike the iconic Kingman water towers, but was further away than it appeared.