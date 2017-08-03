Lee Williams duo have a shot at making Nevada’s ODP 15U team

KINGMAN – A pair of Lee Williams High School freshmen are looking to make the roster of the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program’s 15U Nevada team.

Marco Castaneda and Gabriel Otero took the first step when they attended a tryout July 15-16 in Henderson, Nevada.

“Now that the two boys have made the pool, they’ll have several training sessions from now until the end of December,” Lee Williams boys soccer coach Gabe Otero said. “Then they’ll have a final selection of a state team for 15U. If they make that team, they’ll play in the Region IV Championships in Phoenix.”

Coach Otero also mentioned once a player makes a team, they’re marked as “elite.”

However, only 18 players are selected to the Nevada team roster that will compete in the 2018 U.S. Youth Soccer Region IV ODP Championships in January.

When he was 12, Otero landed a tryout for the Arizona regional team and flew to Idaho for training camp. Unfortunately, he didn’t make the team, but it was a good start.

“There’s definitely some good things that can come from it,” coach Otero said. “It’s awesome to see.”