Letter | Ramona Hughen: Animal Shelter Shouldn’t Be Moved

The county is considering putting an animal shelter at Jagerson Avenue and Bank Street in the Neil Butler Park and dog park facility.

I would like to say: I don’t want it there.

We currently have wild coyotes here and neighborhood dogs that sometime bark all night and some that bark all day. I do call the police, and they have been very helpful.

Recently, I spent several days at the baseball park over by the current shelter. With trains going through there every few minutes, it is obvious dogs do not bother the neighborhood. There is a lot in the area that is sitting vacant and a building is boarded up close to or around this shelter.

One of the stipulations was for the new park to not be close to a highway and out of sight from the street. Not being a bother to the area should be another consideration.

They do not want to fix the old shelter. I understand that, but if they are willing to build a new one, why not in the same area, around the ballpark and even across the street from the current facility?

There is acreage near the Mohave County Administration Building that is larger than the land available by where I live. Our area is a thriving family neighborhood and Angle Homes is in the process of making Cerbat Vistas a nice area. We have about 70 homes, and they are building another 50. I am sure the addition of an animal shelter will affect the sales and resale values of our homes when they realize all of the noise, traffic and dust this will create.

Per the county records, there were 3,700 animals that went through the current shelter in 2015. We are not accessible to a highway, which is one of the county requirements.

This area has had hip high weeds in some areas since the person left the county job about a year ago. I was told the reason it was so bad was because the county did not have the funds to keep it up. There is a new crew now and it is looking a lot better. It is odd that it feels like the county is trying to spruce it up so they can put the new facility here, away from town.

I don’t know if I need to get a petition started to protect our neighborhood. It sounds like they love our area as much as we do. I was licensing my dog when I found out the supervisors were going to discuss a new shelter that morning, and it was not even on the agenda.

A shelter here will not be out of sight and out of mind for us.