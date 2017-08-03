Letter | Re: Sugar vs. Aspartame

I'm shocked that the author did no research. There is no truth about aspartame here.

The FDA themselves admit to 92 symptoms from four types of seizures to coma and death.

Dr. Adrian Gross, lead FDA scientist testified to the Senate on Aug. 1, 1985 that aspartame violated the Delaney Amendment because it caused cancer. He said therefore the FDA should not have been able to set an ADI. His last words were "and if the FDA violates its own laws who is left to protect the public?"

It was rubberstamped around the world.

The FDA revoked the petition for approval and then Don Rumsfeld used political chicanery to get aspartame on the market. When the Ramazzini studies were published showing aspartame to be a multipotential carcinogen, the head of EFSA resigned saying they were pressured by industry to hijack science.

The medical text, "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic" by Dr. H. J. Roberts is 1,000 pages of diseases and symptoms triggered or precipitated by aspartame.

There are so many medical texts on the subject like "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills" by Dr. Woodrow Monte and "Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills" by Dr. Russell Blaylock. Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum, Founder, Mission Possible World Health International, www.mpwhi.com.

Betty Martini

Duluth, Minnesota