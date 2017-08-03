Obituary: Kenneth Carl Keener

Kenneth Carl Keener, 62, Pahrump, Nevada left for his eternal home in the presence of our Lord Monday, July 24, 2017. Ken was born to Mark and Joanna (Speck) Eagleton on April 4, 1955, in Phoenix, Arizona. Ken lived in Phoenix working mainly in commercial and residential construction until 1993. He then moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He later moved to Jenks, Oklahoma where he owned and successfully managed an upholstery and awning business. He returned to Arizona, coming to Kingman in December of 2015 working again in building construction. He met Deanna Nelms, who he later married on June 24, 2017; he then moved to join his wife in Pahrump, Nevada.

Ken loved family, camping, fishing, fast cars, playing games competitively and serving his Lord, Jesus. He has a passion for enjoying life, but more so for people to know and experience the love of God. He served his community wherever he went and most recently attending Praise Chapel in Kingman, Arizona.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Joanna Wills, father, Mark Eagleton, and his son, Justin Keener.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna Keener; stepdaughter, Desiree Nelms; daughter, Tonya Keener; sons, Brandon (Mollie) Keener, Preston Keener and Austin Keener; brothers, Kevin (SueAnn) Keener and Paul Keener; sister, Gunilla Eagleton; brother, Neal Eagleton; granddaughter, Blakelee; mother-in-law, Patti Mercurio. A memorial service will be held in honor of his life and memory at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison St., Kingman, Arizona 86401. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Ken’s Memory to: gofundme.com/kenkeenermanoffaith.