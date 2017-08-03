Operation Christmas Child Shoebox takes place Saturday

KINGMAN – Samaritan’s Purse will host a kickoff event for the 2017 Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Project from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Journey Church, 3782 N. Bank St.

Christmas Child Shoebox Project is a program that brings joy and hope to children in desperate situations around the world through gift-filled shoe boxes and the good news of God’s love, according to Samaritan’s Purse.

Since the inception of the project, more than 936,000 Rwandan children have received Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Project gift boxes filled with toiletries, school supplies, toys and candy to distribute to those needy children.

The highlight of this year’s kickoff event will be a report by Kingman resident Patricia Tardiff, who recently returned from a seven-day relief mission to Rwanda, Africa, in which she and others helped distribute 104,000 shoeboxes to needy children there.

All pastors, project leaders, group leaders and year-round volunteers, in addition to people who would like more information about Operation Christmas Child, are invited to attend the kickoff event.

Individuals, groups, churches and organizations interested in helping out by donating or volunteering during National Collection Week Nov. 13-20 can contact Samaritan’s Purse by writing them at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607, calling them at 828-262.1980, or visiting their website at https://www.samaritanspurse.org.

Patricia Tardiff can be reached at 928-897-9324 or email at motherofpearlaz@yahoo.com.

Samaritan’s Purse is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity and all donations are tax deductible.