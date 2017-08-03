Rosie’s Den blaze rekindled Thursday

DOLAN SPRINGS – Another fire erupted Thursday at Rosie’s Den Café and Saloon on U.S. Highway 93, just three days after the popular travel stop was hit with possible arson and theft of the business safe.

The dispatcher for Lake Mohave Rancho Fire Department confirmed that fire trucks were sent to the scene, though she didn’t know how many firefighters were on duty.

Early reports were mostly of smoke filling the inside of the restaurant, and an investigation was underway Thursday afternoon, said Capt. Dave Martin of Golden Valley Fire District, which also responded to the fire.

Monday’s fire was contained to the basement and part of the staircase going up the kitchen. After the fire was doused, business owners noticed the safe was gone.

A post on Rosie’s Den Facebook thanked Northern Arizona, Rancho Mohave and Golden Valley fire districts, and mentions eyewitnesses to the break-in and fire.

There was a lot of smoke damage and the business will probably be closed for at least a week, the post said.

The business, first established as a gas station in the 1930s, has had a run of bad luck starting with a 2011 fire that shut the business down for almost two years. Rosie Larsen, founder and owner of Rosie’s Den, died in 2015.

Rosie’s Den drew long lines for Powerball lottery sales and received favorable online reviews as an “amazing roadside diner.”

Brad Larsen, Rosie’s son, said it was his mother’s “ministry” to help weary, hungry travelers along U.S. 93.