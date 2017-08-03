Sheriff’s deputy crashes patrol car

KINGMAN – A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed his patrol car off a bridge on Interstate 40 Monday night while responding to a call, the Arizona Department of Public Safety reported.

The accident occurred at 9:12 p.m. when Deputy Joshua Rhodes was traveling westbound on I-40. He made a U-turn near milepost 46 just past a construction project.

Rhodes’ patrol car collided with an abutment, and the deputy suffered a broken right leg, DPS said. A source who heard the call on the scanner said the car was leaking fuel and hanging over a bridge.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash, and DPS Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.

Mohave County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter said Rhodes is recovering from his injuries.