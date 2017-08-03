Splash Pad reopened

KINGMAN – The Splash Pad is up and running again after a broken water pipe was repaired Tuesday by crews from Kingman Parks and Recreation, with help from a couple Mohave County jail inmates.

The damaged pipe under the pumping house has been repaired and the water feature at Cecil Davis Park was set to resume normal operation at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A worker on site said it was a good thing the landscaping work had yet to be completed, so it didn’t have to be torn out.

“Thanks again to our hard-working, highly skilled parks maintenance personnel for their quick action,” Parks & Rec coordinator Ryan Fruhwirth posted on Facebook. “And thanks to the public for their patience while we performed this warranty work.”

Repair costs associated with the work will be covered by Plat It Safe, the company that built the water feature for the Venture Club of Kingman, said Mike Meersman, Parks & Rec director.

Meersman said the broken pipe may have been caused by pressure fluctuation in the water lines. A casing with inlaid blocks was used instead of concrete to make it easier to remove the pipe if it happens again, and a surge protector was put in to regulate pressure, he said.

The Splash Pad was funded by the Venture Club of Kingman, which collected $250,000 in community donations. The park opened in September 2016 and features a 15-foot replica of the Route 66 water tower that sprays water down on the kids below.

Minor damage to the Splash Pad’s push-button sensors had been reported in recent weeks, and that has also been repaired. The Splash Pad is open through September, weather permitting.