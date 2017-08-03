UPDATE: Diamond Bar Road fatal accident

UPDATE: MEADVIEW – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified two victims who were killed Wednesday in an automobile crash on Diamond Bar Road, near Grand Canyon West.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident at milepost 11 Wednesday afternoon and found Karen Fran Foxworth, 60, and Charles Kerry Foxworthy, 59, of Conyers, Georgia, dead at the scene. They were wearing seatbelts.

Their adult children, Laura Elizabeth Foxworth, 19, and Charles Kerry Foxworth, 23, both of McDonough, Georgia, survived the accident, even though they weren’t wearing seatbelts. They sustained serious injuries and were flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The accident remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s office reported that a semi-tractor gas tanker was traveling westbound around a curve when a 2017 Nissan traveling eastbound struck the trailer’s rear axle, causing the trailer to hit the guardrail along the right side of the road.

The driver of the semi-tractor, Cory Schober, 56, of Phoenix, initially refused medical treatment, but later complained of back pain and was also flown to UMC. The tanker was empty at the time of the crash.

The female driver was extricated from the car by rescue personnel, and attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter said.

MCSO was assisted by Hualapai Nation Police Department, Hualapai Fire Department, Golden Valley Fire Department, Department of Public Safety, ADOT and Mohave County Roads Department.

Rescue personnel were on the scene quickly and tried to save the driver, but were able to get the survivors to the hospital. There were also off-duty medical professionals from out of state who stopped and performed CPR, which played a huge factor in saving the two passengers, Carter said.

ORIGINAL: Two people died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Diamond Bar Road, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:08 p.m. to an injury accident involving a passenger car and gas tanker truck on Diamond Bar Road at milepost 10 near Grand Canyon West.

Gas tanks on the truck were empty at the time of the accident.

Two of the four people in the passenger car are deceased and the other two were flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Diamond Bar Road was closed as of 3:30 p.m. and the accident remains under investigation. More information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office as it becomes available.