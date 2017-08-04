Horoscope: August 4, 2017

Birthdays: Kurt Busch, 39; Jeff Gordon, 46; Daniel Dae Kim, 49; Billy Bob Thornton, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be secretive until you have looked at every angle and considered the best way to move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use wisdom and diplomacy and you will get your way. If you can explain what you are trying to accomplish, you will get an unusual deal from someone who has something unique to offer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Traveling or getting together with friends will entice you, but before signing up for something, make sure you can afford the cost of being a participant.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Open up about the way you feel and what you want to accomplish personally. The time you spend with someone you love will help you build a stronger relationship with shared goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Practicality, creativity and a positive attitude will help you conquer any challenges you face.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use your intelligence, imagination and ability to tune in to what others want and you will win favors.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Alter your look to represent what you have to offer and who you really are. Be creative and honest about what you want out of life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Positive changes will result through heartfelt conversations that encourage evaluating where or how you live.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let what happened in the past cause problems for you now. Look for the truth and avoid someone who has a habit of leading you into temptation or trouble.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss your intentions with someone you care about. Sharing future prospects and laying out a plan that will lead to greater stability will bring you closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Deal with the concerns of children, your loved ones or someone who needs your help. Your ability to shed light on a situation will lead to greater popularity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can help others, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Offer suggestions and solutions, but refrain from paying for someone else’s mistakes or misfortune.