Letter | Re: Kelli Ward Editorial

Regarding the unsigned Miner Editorial on July 28, 2017, claiming Kellie Ward conduct was unbecoming, but was just the opposite. Not only was she compassionate about McCain’s recent diagnosis, but she was also realistic about his future.

John McCain has been masquerading as a Republican for quite a while now and that was very visible when he joined all the Democrats to deny efforts to rid us of ObamaCare, a disaster waiting to happen.



It is highly probable that the only reason McCain went back to D.C. and sided with the liberals was to thwart Trump.



McCain was the one exercising poor judgement, not Kellie Ward.

Gerald Graham

Kingman