Letter | Re: Trump dodging military service

Sen. John McCain does deserve our respect and gratitude for his service. Anyone, including you, who has served in our military deserves the respect and honor due.



Though, I question how narrow minded people are about Trump. Did you do your homework before saying such careless chatter?

Obama never served in the military, and he never gave a reason for not doing so. In eight years, no one ever asked him!

These endless attacks on our commander-in-chief are so ridiculous and designed to keep you unhinged to the real focus of what is needed to be done in this country.

President Trump is trying to fix the problems we have, but it's people like this who focus on the negative and what's wrong with him that they don't see the forest for the trees.

Give your opinion, but also give a solution. If you can't, look for one. Get off the negative and start helping where you can.

We, as Americans, never give up. It's the name calling and back biting that makes me wonder where we are going now.

Ask yourself: In eight years, what did the previous administration do for us? Then, ask yourself: Why is it so hard to focus on the UNITED States of America? Isn't that what our brave men and women of our country are fighting for.

Think about it.

Sally Morisset

Golden Valley