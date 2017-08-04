Letter | Some Obamacare repeal incentive

I think I have a simple solution to repeal of the ACA (Obamacare).

All the president has to do is sign an executive order taking away the healthcare that is provided for all of Congress and the Senate, and require them to enroll in Obamacare.

They now have outstanding healthcare, and let them see what the American people have had to go through all these years. If that doesn’t get them moving, make them all independent contractors and require them to pay for their own healthcare!

I still remember Nancy Pelosi saying before they passed ObamaCare, “We don’t know what’s in it, but let’s pass it and see.” And she got re-elected by a landslide.

I, for one, am tired of paying extra because some people feel entitled to a free ride because they don’t want to work.

Michael Thorpe

Kingman