Mohave County unemployment rises to 6.1 percent

KINGMAN – The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Mohave County rose to 6.1 percent in June, up from 5.9 percent in May, according to the Office of Economic Opportunity.

The monthly employment report showed a civilian labor force of 82,400 for the Lake Havasu City and Kingman metropolitan statistical area, which is Mohave County, with 5,100 unemployed workers.

A year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

Private sector employment decreased to 41,000 in June, down 300 jobs from the previous month, while government lost 500 jobs leaving a total of 7,300 in June.

Goods-producing industries dropped 100 jobs, all in natural resources and construction, and service-producing industries were down 700 jobs. Other services, except public administration, lost 100 jobs.

Overall, the state’s unemployment rate remained steady at 5.1 percent in June, the Office of Economic Opportunity reported. Arizona’s nonfarm employment was down 1.6 percent for the month, but up 2.4 percent from a year ago.

The private sector accounted for 57,000 jobs, a 2.5 percent increase, and government employment increased by 5,700 jobs in June. Eight of the 11 employment sectors saw job gains during the month, with the largest (18,200) in leisure and hospitality.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.4 percent in June, a slight uptick from 4.3 percent in May.