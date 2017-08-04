Monsoons causing road washouts in Valle Vista

KINGMAN – John Danyow is stuck again after the latest rainstorm hit Wednesday night and made a mess of Brooks Boulevard in Valle Vista, so much that he can’t get out of his driveway.

The road has washed out several times this monsoon season, and he’s made repeated calls to Mohave County Public Works, only to have someone say they’re sending out a grader when it’s available.

He did see some road equipment working recently, but it only graded half the road, he said.

“This is getting ridiculous and we’re getting another rain storm tonight,” Danyow said Thursday. “It may be several days before I can get out of my own yard. We’re both almost 66 and we’re out there shoveling to get the truck out.”

Unsurfaced roads in the county are always going to be susceptible to environmental factors, said Steve Latoski, director of Public Works.

Mohave County maintains Brooks Boulevard from Painted Rock Drive to Jemez Road, and on July 25, the county’s precipitation and flow monitoring system recorded over an inch of rain within an hour in that area, Latoski noted.

“The county maintains unsurfaced roads with an eye toward accommodating routine nuisance runoff in relatively controlled manner,” Latoski said in an email to the Daily Miner. “However, in the instance of an intense rain event, the absence of a hardened, weatherproof road surface may compromise the gravel and native soil roadbed and cause erosion.”

That’s what happened on Brooks Boulevard, he said. Public Works responded rapidly and completed immediate road grading and interim repair work on Aug. 1. Still, the west end lost a lot of soil and material.

That may have caused vertical misalignment of driveways with the road surface, Latoski said.

Public Works is looking at near-term opportunity to pick up road material in conjunction with flood control work in the area, which would significantly lessen the effort and expense to obtain outside material, the director said.

Kimberley Spivey also complained of several people being stuck in their homes after Taos Road washed out north of Kingman.

“I’ve got medical issues,” she told the Daily Miner. “I got sand in my eyes from the storm last night. It’s real bad. We’ve got a river going through our driveway. There’s no way I can drive anywhere. I need someone with a four-wheel drive.”

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service extended a flash flood watch for Mohave County through Thursday. Thunderstorm chances will decrease today, with potential for storms limited to mainly higher terrain by Sunday.

After starting the monsoon season with just a trace of rain in June, Kingman picked up 2.89 inches in July, reported Nancy Selover from Arizona State University.