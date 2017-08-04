Small businesses offer 75 percent of jobs, making their success critical

As co-owner of Pawn World, Rosalba Homer knows that it’s the little things that can help her small business thrive.

It goes beyond the standard business model for her pawn stores at 201 E. Beale St. and 1822 Northern Ave. to the way she treats her customers and the word they spread on the internet.

“We treat our customers with respect, especially with the kind of business we’re in,” said Homer, who started the business in 1996 with her husband, Jerry. “A lot of people come in and feel like they’ve hit a rough spot. They’re in a financial bind and they’re embarrassed to come in.

“We try to make it easy for them. Be an honest pawn broker and give them fair value for their items,” she said.

Small businesses employ about 75 percent of the U.S. workforce, so their success is critical to growing the economy and creating jobs.

Most business owners are fixated on improving their marketing efforts and adopting new technology when they think about ways to improve their bottom line.

But some factors are not so obvious. Here are three surprising elements that can contribute to a business’ success:

Smaller focus

Most small businesses think they need to do lots of things well to succeed. A smaller focus may be more beneficial, experts say. The most successful small businesses and start-ups are those that focus first on a single key performance indicator, or KPI, before expanding their scope.

It’s about identifying the key metric that is most important such as selling your main product to one sector, adding subscribers and selling service plans.

Once you have identified your metric, accurate measurement is critical. Quantify your success in this key area and be laser focused on driving this one KPI. Once you succeed in this crucial area, you can add additional KPIs in other areas to expand your business.

Going global

A staggering 95 percent of the world’s consumers live outside America’s borders. So, raising the standard of living in other countries and expanding their middle classes is crucial to growing the market for products made in America.

“When it comes to boosting the American economy, never forget strengthening the State Department and America’s international assistance programs. It’s just that simple – American investments in global development and diplomacy open new markets for our nation’s companies and create jobs right here at home,” said Liz Schrayer, president and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

Each time the United States helps to expand access to a new market overseas, the USGLC points out, exports can soar, and America benefits – especially small and medium sized businesses, U.S. workers, and state and local economies. And with millions of American jobs directly tied to exports, it’s easy to see how strong economies abroad can directly affect livelihoods and businesses here.

Faster internet

Most small businesses are familiar with their need for high-speed internet connectivity to efficiently tackle daily activities. But many may not realize that increased broadband penetration in other areas – urban, suburban and rural parts of America – can also assist them.

According to a recent report, the rural broadband industry contributed $24.1 billion to the U.S. economy in 2015, with 66 percent of that activity benefitting urban, rather than rural communities.

Pawn World’s Homer said the business started a website two years ago mostly to let people know it’s not just a pawn shop.

“We have a lot of jewelry, and we have more guns than a lot of gun shops,” she said. “It’s mostly to let them know we’re here, and we put our gun inventory on there.”

Pawn World still has a listing in the phone book, but the majority of its business presence is on the internet, Homer said.

“The reviews are real big for a small business. People take off of other people’s words,” she said.

StatePoint Media contributed to this report.