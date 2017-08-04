World Breastfeed Week at KRMC includes being part of world record try

KINGMAN – It’s time for babies everywhere to latch on to some breasts.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health is participating in World Breastfeed Week with the “Big Latch On” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Mohave Room, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

Thousands of breastfeeding women and their babies across the world will gather in their own communities to take part in this coordinated breastfeeding event.

The goal is to break the “Global Big Latch On” record of 17,992 children breastfeeding during the time period. The event is also taking place at Havasu Regional Medical Center and Bullhead City Library.

The Global Latch On provides the opportunity for breastfeeding women to get together and identify opportunities for ongoing support.

Breastfeeding contributes to the normal growth and development of babies. Those who are not breastfed are at increased risk of infant mortality, adult obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

The World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months of a baby’s life to optimize these benefits, continuing to breastfeed for two years and as long thereafter as is mutually desired by a woman and her child.