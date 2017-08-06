County roads to get blade work this week

KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Works Department announced that the blade will be active for the following road work for the week of Aug. 7:

Antares Road from milepost 20 to milepost 32.

Old Chloride Road, east to Patterson Road.

In Lake Mohave Ranchos, from 19th Street to 23rd Street.

In Golden Valley, Bacobi Road at Aztec Road from Highway 68 south to Collins Drive; Walnut Creek Estates from Oatman Highway north to Shinarump Road; Bolsa Road to Redwall Road from Estrella Road east to Laguna Road; Bosque Road west to Aztec Road from Highway 68 north to Chino Road; Chino Road north to Agua Fria Road from Egar Road to Estralla Road.

Roadside vegetation mitigation in Valle Vista.

Shoulder repair and roadway surface patching in Butler.

In the Hualapai Mountain area, Old 93 and Austin Peak.

In Yucca, Alama Road between mileposts 12 and 20.

In Wikieup and Signal area, Bogeles Road.