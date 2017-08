Events Calendar: August 6, 2017

TODAY

CRAFT FAIR

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hualapai Mountain Park Crafts, Antiques & Arts Fair.

MONDAY

BOWLING CONFERENCE

6 p.m. KUSBC Annual Meeting, meeting room at Cerbat Lanes. All bowlers invited.

PET CLINIC

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Low Cost Spay & Neuter Shot Clinic, 1707 E. Andy Devine Ave., 928-692-5226.

BMX RACING

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

BINGO

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

JIU-JITSU

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

YOUTH ARIZONA TOWN HALL

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Give The Youth A Voice Session; Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

JUDO

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

BINGO

6:30 p.m., Golden Valley Bingo, 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC RACING

5:30 p.m. Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX RACING

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

JIU-JITSU

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

YARD SALE

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. For the Luv of Paws fundraiser. Cerbat Lanes parking lot. 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 928-897-7304.

AUCTION

6 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

JUDO

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

FRIDAY

BOOK SALE

9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Kingman Library. 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-7232.

BINGO

4:30 p.m., open, Bingo at 6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

RC RACING

5:30 p.m. Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

CAR WASH

9 a.m. - noon. Proceeds go to Kingman Caner Care Unit. 2249 Hualapai Mountain Rd. 928-718-2136.

BOOK SALE

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Kingman Library. 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-7232.

FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

RC RACING

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.