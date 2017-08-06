El Trovatore Hill repairs months away from completion

KINGMAN – Federal regulations appear to be the culprit in keeping the El Trovatore Hill portion of Andy Devine Avenue from being completed before the end of April.

City of Kingman Public Works Director Rob Owen informed City Council Tuesday that federal regulations require the curb ramps and driveways meet American Disabilities Act standards as part of a road reconstruction.

“Excuse me. Did you say April?” Mayor Monica Gates asked Owen at the meeting. “There’s no way to speed this up? This is the No. 1 question I’m asked at the coffee shops and grocery stores around town.”

Public Works was authorized by council to do the milling project in March. The Community Development Block Grant had to be amended to include the upgrades of the ramps and driveways. The grant’s review process is still 60-90 days out, but the survey for the design is completed. Construction plans and bid documents are being prepared before the formal bid process begins for the ADA phase of the project.

Public Works Streets Superintendent Jack Plaunty answered Gates’ inquiry about speeding things up. He said a lower-layer could be done, but doing that would raise the cost of the project approximately $700,000, about a 70-percent increase by putting down two layers. The second layer would put on after the ADA phase. City Council did not appear receptive to this way of completing the project.

The issue on El Trovatore Hill began after last year’s heavy rain season. Public Works fought to fill potholes after each rain as the top layer of asphalt had delaminated. Owen presented a video that showed the top layer rising when a leaf blower was inserted into a hole in the pavement. Instead of filling potholes after every rain, Public Works presented the milling project and council approved.

The ADA project is expected to begin in November at a cost of about $780,000. The mill and fill project is estimated at $1 million, and Public Works hopes to begin that part of the project in April.