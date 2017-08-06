Horoscope: August 6, 2017

Birthdays: Vera Farmiga, 44; Geri Halliwell, 45; M. Night Shyamalan, 47; Michelle Yeoh, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Network or make plans with the people you enjoy being with. A day trip will lead to information that will encourage you to help a cause.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t make changes until you’ve had a chance to put whatever situation you face in perspective. Things aren’t likely to be as they appear.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A get-together with friends, neighbors or relatives will open up topics of conversation that could lead to controversy. Don’t get involved, but do take notes for future reference.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your intuition guide you. Don’t make a choice because someone else does. Stick to what you feel is best for you and don’t let anyone pressure you into a dubious deal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set guidelines and stick to your plans. Refuse to get sidetracked by someone offering colorful ideas. Being realistic will win out in the end.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of your responsibilities to the younger and older people in your life. Helping others will give you a sense of satisfaction as long as you don’t let anyone take advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for an opening that interests you. Someone you have worked with in the past will offer you advice and an option you hadn’t considered.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tempers will mount if you don’t channel your energy into something constructive. A physical or creative activity that takes strength and concentration will help you avoid pressure from someone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let money problems result from overspending or trying to impress someone with your generosity. Look for other ways to make an impact.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions will escalate if you don’t agree with someone you are involved with personally or professionally. Step back and assess the situation before you make an impulsive move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid a showy display of emotions. Observe how others react to a situation before you share your feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A partnership should be considered carefully. Don’t let your emotions sway you one way or another.