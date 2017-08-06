Obituary: Arthur (Art) Lee Searles

Arthur (Art) Lee Searles was called to be with his Lord and Savior on July 26, 2017.

Art was born to Jim and Airrecca (Strait, Searles) Whites on April 5, 1935, in Johnstown, Ohio.

In 1944, Art’s mother moved them to Kingman, Arizona where Art graduated from Mohave County Union High School in 1955. Art worked at his stepfather’s gas station, later managing the Richfield Service Station on Route 66.

Art began his career as a Highway Patrolman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety in 1962. While on the patrol, Art discovered a passion for shooting handguns. He competed in many competitions and became a certified firearm instructor. After serving on the patrol for 20 years, Art retired in 1982.

Retirement did not slow Art down. Art became a locksmith and opened Art’s Locksmith in Page, Arizona, served as a Juvenile Probation Officer, volunteered for Arizona Game and Fish Department, Page Police Department, and National Park Service.

In 1989, Art and his wife, Laquita. moved to Prescott, Arizona where they enjoyed life in the pines for 17 years. While in Prescott, they served their Lord as care takers at Copper Basin Bible Camp.

In 2006, Art and Laquita returned to Kingman, Arizona. While in Kingman, Art worked as a Range Officer at the Seven Mile Shooting Range and donated much of his time to his church family, Desert Church of Christ.

Although Art had many jobs, family was always a priority. Art proudly wore the title of caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. Art’s hobbies included hunting, shooting, fishing, and preaching.

Art is survived by his loving wife of 60 years; Laquita (Sumner) Searles, four children; Daniel (Donna) Searles of Odem, Texas, Randall (Bobbie) Searles of Phoenix, Arizona, Yavonda (Freddie) Russell of Dewey, Arizona, and Roger (Shawna) Searles of Kingman, Arizona, 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great- great-grandchildren, brother; Robert (Bob) Searles, brother–in-law; Doyle Sumner, sister-in-law; Liz Standerfer, and many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Art’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the Desert Church of Christ, 2345 Gordon Drive, Kingman, AZ 86409.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Art’s name to the 100 Club (5033 N 17th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85015) or the Church of Christ Disaster Relief (PO Box 111180 Nashville, TN 37222).