Reed in contention for world title at CrossFit Games

KINGMAN – Tennil Reed entered the 2017 CrossFit Games determined to win it all. So far, the Kingman High School graduate has shown she has what it takes to compete with the top athletes in world.

Reed jumped to the top of the leaderboard after the eighth event on Saturday.

“I’m super excited,” Reed told CBS about being the overall leader. “This is the first time in the Games that it’s ever happened to me. I would say that’s a really good feeling.”

While Reed’s 606 points after eight events gave her a narrow lead, Tia-Clair Toomey’s success in the ninth event pushed her to the top of the pack.

Nevertheless, Reed wasn’t disappointed with what she accomplished thus far.

“I had a couple of goals,” Reed told CBS. “I wanted to win an event – I did that. I wanted to wear the leader jersey and now I get to.”

Reed still has plenty of time to move back into first place, as the CrossFit games conclude today.

Entering the 10th event Saturday night, Reed was in fifth place with 670 points. However, three competitors ahead of her were tied with 672 points and Toomey held the lead with 692 points.

The CrossFit Games are live at 7 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and online at https://games.crossfit.com.