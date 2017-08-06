Republican Women’s Club to host Islamist expert Monday

KINGMAN – The Republican Women’s Club is having Barry Webb, a former National Security Administration agent and expert on Islam, as guest speaker at noon Monday at the Elks Club, 900 Gates Ave.

The meeting cost is $12 with a buffet lunch, or $3 without the lunch.

The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host Dr. Michael Kearns, president of Mohave Community College, at its monthly luncheon on the following Monday, Aug. 14, at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine.

The meeting starts at 11:15 a.m., and Kearns will speak around noon. Admission is $3 and lunch is optional.

Kearns, who hasn’t spoken at the club in a couple of years, will update members and guests about future plans at the college. The club is trying to form a Young Republicans Club at the college, so that will likely be another topic of conversation.

Larry Schiff, president of the club, encourages people to visit the revamped web site at www.mohavecountyrepublican.org to see biographies of elected officials and candidates, pictures and resource information.