Traffic down to one lane between Flagstaff, Williams

KINGMAN – Drivers heading eastbound on Interstate 40 toward Williams and Flagstaff will be diverted to one of the westbound lanes for five miles starting Monday while Arizona Department of Transportation crews begin rebuilding the eastbound section of highway.

The project, occurring between mileposts 156 and 161 just west outside of Williams, will rebuild the roadway from the ground up, including laying a new foundation. This work will be a long-term fix for the winter-weather damage this stretch has seen through the years.

This past week, crews have been building a temporary road across the median at each end of the project for eastbound drivers which will create one lane in each direction on the westbound side of I-40. The traffic switch will occur early Monday morning and remain in place through the fall.

Motorists traveling in the area should slow down and plan for extra travel time through the project area.

Because of the critical nature of I-40 for truckers and travelers, ADOT worked to get this $34 million project started this summer.

In addition to this project, crews continue to repave 12 miles of I-40 in each direction closer to Flagstaff between mileposts 179 and 191. That $13.9 million project is about halfway complete.

Crews will also be doing minor paving repairs in the morning hours on Aug. 8 and 9 on eastbound I-40 near the I-17 junction approaching the Butler Avenue exit.

For more information on this and other paving projects along I-40, visit azdot.gov.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call Coralie Cole, ADOT senior community relations officer, at 602-501-4899 or email: ccole@azdot.gov.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.