Horoscope: August 7, 2017

Birthdays: Mike Trout, 26; Charlize Theron, 42; David Duchovny, 57; Wayne Knight, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change can be good as long as you think matters through. Stay calm in situations that involve domestic or relationship issues and you will avoid emotional overreacting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your desire to help others is best kept in check. Someone will take advantage of you if you don’t ask enough questions and consider your best options.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reconnecting with someone from your past will be tricky. Be wary of what’s offered.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for a bargain, but don’t buy something you don’t need. Use your imagination and you’ll come up with a plan that will help you turn your workspace into a functional creative environment that encourages productivity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Physical challenges or participating in demonstrations that give you a platform to voice your opinions are favored. Start discussions that encompass expectations as well as contributions, and you’ll find out where you stand.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Assess your current relationship with a friend, lover, child or parent. Make adjustments if you feel like you are being taken for granted or manipulated.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Go where the action is. Get involved in projects that interest you. Network with people who can help you get ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sit tight if uncertainty sets in. Time is on your side, and reacting too quickly will only make matters worse.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Lean in and do your part. Don’t waste time on anyone who gives you the runaround.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Learn as you go. Don’t feel obligated to take a risk just because someone else does.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Dig in and make changes. Whether you are helping others or doing things for yourself, you will excel.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t be afraid to spend money on personal items for your home or to update your appearance. Let your creativity encourage you to try something new and innovative.