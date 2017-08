Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s July 21 meeting was Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades (shown above with Rotary Club President Susan Williams).

Chief Rhodes spoke on EMS Operations and Service Delivery and noted Kingman Fire Department is one of eleven Arizona fire departments to be internationally accredited.

Chief Rhoades can contacted at jrhoades@cityofkingman.gov or 928-377-9262.