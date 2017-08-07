Letter | Greetings from the County Recorder’s Office

The Recorder’s Office is already gearing up for the all mail elections this Nov. 7. These elections will be held for two bond measures; one for the Bullhead City Fire District and the other for the Colorado City Unified School District, as well as a budget override for the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District. Ballots will be sent out to all registered voters in each of the three districts in accordance with the early voting laws.

It is important for any election that the Voter Registration Office has your current information. When we have your current information there is less return mail that needs to be processed and less expense to you as the taxpayer. You can register, re-register, update your address, political party preference, permanent early voting status or any other information on your voter registration record. Several options are available by visiting the Mohave County website, using a voter registration form located at a local public library, the MVD, the Post Office, visiting our office located at 700 W. Beale Street in Kingman, or at www.servicearizona.com.

With several recent events in the news and public records requests, we want to reassure you that we take your voting information very seriously and continue to stay diligent by following all state statutes. Any concerns you have, please feel free to contact us at voterregistration@mohavecounty.us or by phone at (928) 753-0767.

Did you know that our Voter Registration staff is willing to come and speak to any group or organization that wants to know more about voting or wishes to participate in voter registration drives? We also would like to be informed of your community’s upcoming events so we can participate. You can always schedule an appointment to visit our office and let us show you how the process works. We offer training to ensure that you have accurate and up-to-date information to share with your fellow voters.

Jeanne Kentch, your County Assessor and the Recorder’s Office remain confident that we will be able to provide full service to the residents of Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City in the near future with the anticipation of customer service representatives in these two cities (providing our department budgets are accepted by the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 7). Staff will be located in the current Assessor Office locations at the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City county facilities. We anticipate hiring two staff members and are very excited to be able to provide services to these communities. Look for more information in future County Corner articles.

It is an honor to serve the citizens of Mohave County as your County Recorder. We have an amazing, dedicated staff that want to provide you with great service in a timely manner. I am dedicated to serving you and welcome the opportunity to hear from you. Please feel free to contact me at (928) 753-0701 or by email at kristi.blair@mohavecounty.us.

September’s County Corner will be featuring news from your County Treasurer, Cindy Landa Cox.