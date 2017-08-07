Letter | From Rosie’s Den

Rosie’s Den was set on fire again by the same arsonist that did it on Monday. The authorities are working in picking them up.

It caused quite a bit more damage so we were set back a few days, but we started demo bright and early Saturday morning.

We will not let this bring us down we love our customers way too much to quit now.

A Big Thank You to all if the Rosie’s Den staff, or should I say family, for sticking with us and all of the help with the hard work that is to come.

You are amazing and we love you guys!

And one more thank you to the Fire Departments again and the Police Departments, especially Carlos Rooks and Oscar.

Thank you.

Brad and Sheila Larsen

Owners of Rosie’s Den