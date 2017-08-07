Mohave 911: August 7, 2017

Recovered Vehicle

On July 29, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dustin Michael Shirey, 33, of Bullhead City for theft of means of transportation, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a suspicious man driving a small black car at the Dollar Store located in the 4200 block of Highway 68. Dispatch told deputies that a witness said a man wearing a beanie with a brown camouflaged long-sleeve shirt, later identified is Shirey, allegedly said he was in the area to rob a bank and asking for one to rob.

Deputies responded and found Shirey in black Honda at a convenience store in the 5000 block of Highway 68. A computer check on the Honda’s license plate revealed it as reported stolen out of Bullhead City.

Since the vehicle was reported stolen, deputies cautiously approached Shirey with weapons drawn as he was walking toward the store. Shirey was taken into custody without incident.

Shirey reportedly told deputies a guy let him borrow the Honda, but didn’t know the guy’s last name or where he lived. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs/Narcotic Drugs/Contraband into Corrections Facility



On July 29, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nichole Anne Cumming, 39, of Kingman for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and a probation violation misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a home in the 3600 block of Martin Lane in reference to drugs. Cumming’s mother told dispatchers that she found drugs in Cumming’s room. A record check showed Cumming to have an active warrant. Deputies found Cumming and took her into custody without incident.

Deputies talked to the mother, who opened a black purse and pulled out syringes, a spoon, a stained brown cotton ball and an empty plastic bag. Cumming reportedly told deputies the purse was hers and the drug related items were from before she went to rehab.

She was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail, where detention officers reportedly found heroin and methamphetamine on Cumming as she was being booked into the jail. She was additionally charged with taking contraband into corrections facility, a felony.

Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia

On Aug. 1, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Larry Earl Edmondson, 21, of Golden Valley for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies talked to Edmondson after they responded to an alarm call which turned out to be false in the 3300 block of North Marana Road.

Deputies located Edmondson while he was driving a quad in the area. An investigation determined he didn’t have a driver’s license and the quad was not registered. A consent search of Edmondson allegedly revealed a pipe and a piece of tin foil containing a white crystal substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Warrant Arrest

On Aug. 1, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Maureen Danielle Bennett, 54, of Kingman on a failure to appear felony warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a tip of the whereabouts of a wanted person identified as Bennett. A records check showed her to have an outstanding warrant. Deputies located her in the 3200 block of East Ames Avenue where she was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Weapons Offense

On Aug. 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kyle Andrew Nicholson, 20, of Kingman for possession of a weapon by prohibited person, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies were investigating a shoplifting incident when they contacted a man and woman walking on John L. Avenue near Norrie Drive.

While deputies were speaking with the man, later identified as Nicholson, he reportedly said he had a weapon in his pocket. Deputies retrieved a .22 caliber handgun and a computer check showed Nicholson had multiple felony charges for drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Nicholson was taken into custody without incident booked into the Mohave County jail.

Resisting Arrest/3x’s Drug Paraphernalia

On Aug. 2, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholas Dean Roberts, 22, of Golden Valley for resisting arrest, a felony, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a suspicious man walking in the 3700 block of North Bibo Road. Dispatch told deputies a witness said the man was acting like a mental case and exposed himself at one point.

Deputies arrived and found the man, identified as Roberts, matching the clothing description from a witness near Burro Drive and Bagdad Road. Deputies asked Roberts if he was OK and if he had been near Bibo Road, both to which Roberts replied yes. Deputies then asked Roberts if he had exposed himself to which he denied and ran off into the desert.

Roberts ignored commands to stop, but deputies caught up with him and took him into custody. Roberts allegedly said he had warrants and drug paraphernalia. A search allegedly revealed three syringes. A records check showed Roberts not to have active warrants. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail without further incident.