$29,000 found in cooler, seized by ADOT

PHOENIX – Officers from the Arizona Department of Transportation dipped into the cooler and came out with a fistful of cash during a stop near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

They seized $29,000 hidden in a small cooler when a semi-truck arrived at the Sanders Port of Entry on Interstate 40 near New Mexico with no registration, no trailer and a suspicious story.

The officers, whose primary duty is checking commercial vehicles for safety and registration, found the money Aug. 1 after the driver and passenger gave them permission to search for paperwork on the truck.

The pair said they had no knowledge about the money, which was tied with rubber bands in stacks, and had been sent by the truck’s owner to pick it up in Gallup, New Mexico.

ADOT checked the vehicle’s identification number and license plate that showed the truck set out from Sacramento, California, and traveled through Utah, Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico before entering Arizona. It never picked up cargo.

Navajo County Sheriff’s Office sent a K-9 unit to the scene, but no drugs were found. However, the dog alerted officers that the money found in the cab had the scent of drugs.

ADOT officers arrested the two men and seized the money. They were booked into Apache County jail on charges of providing false information and commercial vehicle violations.

The case remains under investigation.