Kingman man arrested for 5X Aggravated DUI

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Reed Buckley, 38, of Kingman for aggravated DUI (passenger under 15), aggravated DUI, aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol concentration over .08 percent, aggravated extreme DUI with a blood alcohol concentration over .15 percent and less than .20 percent and aggravated super-extreme DUI with a blood alcohol concentration over .20 percent, felonies.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, at 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a property damage and accident report at a convenience store in the 3700 block of East Diagonal Way where a vehicle reportedly hit a gas pump. The pump was torn from the piping and was shut down as fire personnel responded and deemed it was not a hazard.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed a white vehicle blocking a red vehicle. They contacted Buckley, the driver of the red vehicle, who allegedly smelled of alcohol. He reportedly told deputies he messed up because he was drinking and driving and was taken into custody without incident.

Witnesses said the red vehicle pulled into the parking lot and backed into a gas pump. One witness said Buckley appeared to be drunk and a woman got out with two young children and walked off. Deputies watched video surveillance footage which confirmed the witness’s statement.

Buckley was booked into to the Mohave County jail where an analysis revealed his blood alcohol concentration to be nearly .25 percent. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Criminal damage charges are pending.